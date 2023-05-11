The first Aldi in metro Baton Rouge is under construction in Central in the Settlement at Shoe Creek traditional neighborhood development.
The 12,000-square-foot grocery store is set to open in the fall. Bradford is the general contractor.
Aldi is set to open two other local stores this year: at 2345 O'Neal Lane and at the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine & More.
The chain has seven stores in Louisiana.
