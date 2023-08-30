The 13th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out.
The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private event in October.
LSU also released the Roaring 20, a list of the 20 companies owned or led by graduates that had the highest revenue.
In alphabetical order, the businesses on the LSU's Roaring 20 are Audubon Engineering Company, Metairie, engineering, procurement and construction management; B & G Food Enterprises, Morgan City, Taco Bell franchisee; Danos, Gray, oil and gas services; Grand Isle Shipyard, Galliano, fabrication for the oil and gas industry; HNTB Corporation, Kansas City, Missouri, architecture; Investar Bank, Baton Rouge, financial services; ISC Constructors, Baton Rouge, industrial engineering, construction and maintenance; Lipsey's, Baton Rouge, wholesale firearms sales; Lyons Specialty Company, Port Allen, convenience store distributor; MAPP, Baton Rouge, general contractor; Martin Sustainable Resources, Alexandria, land, timber, and mineral resources; Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, general industrial contractor services; Provident Resources Group, Baton Rouge, developer and operator of health care facilities, student housing and senior living; PSC Group, Baton Rouge, transportation and logistics services; Red River Bank, Alexandria, financial services; Safety Management Systems, Lafayette, medical transportation and health and safety services; The Newtron Group, Baton Rouge, electrical construction and instrumentation; Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, industrial construction and fabrication; Window World of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge, home replacement products; and WJ Palmisano, New Orleans, construction.
Audubon Engineering, Grand Isle Shipyard, ISC Constructors, Lyons Specialty Company, MAPP, Martin Sustainable Resources, Performance Contractors, Provident Resources Group, Window World of Baton Rouge and WJ Palmisano also made the 100 fastest-growing list.
Other companies on the fastest-growing list are: 365 LABS, Answering Bureau, Anytime Flooring, Arkel Constructors, August Events, BC Restaurant Holdings, Cadence, Cane River Pecan Company, Carter & Hatcher Consulting, Collins-Oliver, Connectly Recruiting, Courtney Barton, Crescent Payroll Solutions, Currency Bank, EGGIE Salon Studio, Emergent Method, Evergreen Tractor & Equipment, Excelerant, Extreme Nitrogen, Facilities Maintenance Management, Feigley Communications, Fitness Evolved, Frantz-Gibson Painting Company, Garcia Roofing, Gatorworks
Geoshield, Greenleaf Architects, Gros Flores Positery Architecture & Interior Design, Guardian Computer, Hargrove Roofing, Highflyer Human Resources, Horizon Financial Group, Immense Networks, Information Management Solutions d/b/a Secure Shredding and Recycling, ITinspired, KC Painting & Coatings, Keys Graphics, Kidder & Schultz CPAs, Kilcor Construction, Law Offices of Howard E. Conday Jr., Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry, LG Audiological Enterprises, Losey Insurance and Financial Services,
MaeMe Events and Gifts, Mandatory Fuel Management, Manheim Architecture, Mid South Extrusion, Moran Construction Consultants, Moreau Physical Therapy, Netchex, Next Level Solutions, Oasis Spaces, Omega Energy Solutions, Patient Plus Urgent Care, PBM Solutions, Pearl Events Austin
Pentecom, Perrier Esquerre Contractors, Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions, Premier Health Consultants, Quality Engineering & Surveying, RCS, Regal Construction, Reputation Capital Media Services, RHH Architects, Romph Pou Agency, Roofing Solutions, Ryan Gootee General Contractors, Sealevel Construction, SEJ Services, Sigma Engineers and Constructors, SITECH Louisiana, Southland Partners, SSE Steel Fabrication, Stuart & Company General Contractors, Success Labs, System Resources Telecom, Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge, TAP Innovations, The Personnel Consulting Group, The Relocation Center, The Royal Treatment, TIEK BYDAY, Trifecta Sports Therapy, Vectura Consulting Services, VGraham, Vintage Realty, Vivid Ink Graphics and Wesley Construction Company.
Nominations are submitted by individuals, colleagues, clients, former classmates or the businesses themselves. Businesses submit financial details confidentially to be considered for the top 100 list, which began in 2011, and the Roaring 20.