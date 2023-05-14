The Louisiana Bar Foundation recently installed its 2023-24 board.
Deidre Deculus Robert, of Baton Rouge, is president. Robert is the director of rural development for the state of Louisiana at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Robert previously served as the executive counsel for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, general counsel for the Southern University System and deputy director of the Litigation and Public Protection Division of the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. She earned a bachelor's from LSU and a law degree from Southern University Law Center.
Ninth Judicial District Judge John C. Davidson, of Alexandria, is vice president. Davidson was elected as a district judge in 2004. He began his private practice in New Orleans working in the areas of complex commercial litigation and bankruptcy. Davidson moved to Alexandria in 1992 and continued his private practice in the areas of commercial litigation, general defense work, personal injury and domestic law. He earned his law degree from the LSU Law Center, where he was order of the coif and a member of Louisiana Law Review.
Edmund J. Giering IV, of Baton Rouge, is treasurer. Giering serves as general counsel to the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and his practice emphasizes corporate law and governance, corporate, real estate and complex gift transactions, risk management, and nonprofit and tax-exempt organizations. He earned a bachelor's in history, a master's in business and a law degree from LSU.
Michael J. Mestayer, of New Orleans, is secretary. Mestayer is a solo practitioner who handles a broad range of litigation, including admiralty, product liability and complex civil matters. He earned a bachelor's from LSU and a law degree from Tulane University School of Law. Mestayer teaches solo and small-firm practice at the Tulane law school.
New board members are Charles C. Bourque Jr., of Houma; G. Adam Cossey, of Monroe; Barbara B. Melton, of Alexandria; and Anthony J. Staines, of Metairie.
Other members of the board of directors include: Alan G. Brackett, of New Orleans; Linda Law Clark, of Baton Rouge; George D. Ernest, of Lafayette; 14th Judicial District Judge Cynthia Clay Guillory, of Lake Charles; Christopher B. Hebert, of Baton Rouge; Colleen C. Jarrot, of New Orleans; 1st Circuit Judge Page McClendon, of Madisonville; John Nickelson, of Shreveport; Shayna L. Sonnier, of Lake Charles; Adrienne D. White, of Mansfield; and Zebulon M. Winstead, of Alexandria.