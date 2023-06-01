The Firehaus is a new bar under construction at 1700 Government St. that will feature a rooftop lounge.
The Firehaus is being developed by Cornelius Quarels, who launched The Main Lobby, a downtown bar with a rooftop lounge, in early 2022.
READ MORE: Here's what's going into the old Golden Corral building on Sherwood Forest
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.