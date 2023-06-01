BR.comingupbiz.060423 TS 106.jpg
STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Firehaus is a new bar under construction at 1700 Government St. that will feature a rooftop lounge.

The Firehaus is being developed by Cornelius Quarels, who launched The Main Lobby, a downtown bar with a rooftop lounge, in early 2022. 

READ MORE: Here's what's going into the old Golden Corral building on Sherwood Forest

Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

More information

Tags