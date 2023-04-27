The Rouses Market at the corner of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive is taking shape, with a projected opening in the fourth quarter.
The 44,000-square-foot store will be the 11th Rouses in metro Baton Rouge and will anchor a redeveloped Ardenwood Shopping Center.
Shamrock Construction is the general contractor.
