Tiger's Trail RV Resort is set to open this month across from L'Auberge Baton Rouge.
The park will feature 220 RV sites, 10 cottages, a clubhouse, fitness center, a lazy river, pickleball courts and an outdoor bar, said Amie Mersmann, president of MCG Hospitality, which will manage the facility.
The resort is a separate entity from the casino, but the operations are working together on things such as a shuttle service to ensure the best experience for guests.
