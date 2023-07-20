An Aldi grocery store is set to open later this year at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Siegen Lane. About 15 people will work at the 12,000-square-foot store.
Donahue Favret Contractors Inc. is handling construction. Aldi currently operates eight stores in South Louisiana and is building locations in Central and on O'Neal Lane.
