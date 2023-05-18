American Factory Direct Furniture is set to open its sixth store in early July, across the street from Cabela's in Gonzales. About 16 people will work in the 34,000-square-foot store at 2760 S. Outfitter's Drive. Kent Design Build and Guidry Land Development are the contractors. Officials with Covington-based American Factory Direct said the store will be a replica of its Lafayette location.
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.