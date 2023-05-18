BR.comingupbiz.052123 TS 127.jpg
STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

American Factory Direct Furniture is set to open its sixth store in early July, across the street from Cabela's in Gonzales. About 16 people will work in the 34,000-square-foot store at 2760 S. Outfitter's Drive. Kent Design Build and Guidry Land Development are the contractors. Officials with Covington-based American Factory Direct said the store will be a replica of its Lafayette location. 

Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.

