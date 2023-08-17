A new McDonald's is under construction near the Perkins Road-College Drive intersection. The nearly 3,800-square-foot restaurant is scheduled to open in mid-October, said Troy Romero, chief administrative officer for MacLaff. MacLaff operates 45 McDonald's franchises across south Louisiana. The new restaurant at 4615 Perkins will have dual drive through lanes, digital kiosks for self-ordering and the ability to place mobile orders. About 50 employees will work at the restaurant. F. Baham Construction Company is the general contractor.
