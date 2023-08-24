Essential Credit Union is building an ATM structure next to its Towne Center operations center.
Two ATMs linked to live tellers will be placed in the space at 2370 Towne Center Blvd., said Thomas Heap, of Miremont-Schoonmaker Construction Co., the general contractor.
The facility should be open in October. This is the first phase of the project; the second phase will involve Essential building a branch office in the space, Heap said.
Essential was formerly known as Dow Federal Credit Union.
