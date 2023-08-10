The former Chenevert Hardware building on Perkins Road is now the local office for Alon Medical Technology.
Alon sells and distributes medical devices, such as metal hardware used for shoulder replacement and equipment for rotator cuff repair.
Sam Eaton, who owns Alon, said the building at 13353 Perkins serves as an office for the company's eight local sales representatives. It also serves as a skills lab where orthopedic surgeons can train on installing the devices.
Eaton bought the building in September for $610,000.
Bill Jeansonne, of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller, while Ryan Prichard, of Prichard Real Estate, represented the buyer.
RELATED: See more of what's under construction around Baton Rouge
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.