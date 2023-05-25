Construction is set to begin this week on a Superior Crab restaurant at 5252 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., said Jeff Haik of ABEK Real Estate. Haik represents Ruben Chavez, founder of El Paso Mexican Grill and Superior Crab. The first Superior Crab opened in New Iberia in February and more restaurants are planned for Morgan City and Pensacola, Fla. Chavez bought the former Golden Corral building nearly two years ago, and originally planned to open a Pedros Tacos & Tequila Bar in the space. Superior Crab should be open by early 2024, Haik said.
Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.