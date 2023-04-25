A Shreveport electrical transformer manufacturer said it will spend up to $28.5 million to expand its facility, a move that will create 153 new jobs.
The expansion of the Prolec GE USA plant is expected to create 162 indirect jobs, Louisiana Economic Development officials. There are currently 282 employees at the plant.
Prolec GE, a joint venture between Xignux and General Electric, plans to spend $19.7 million to add a third production line at the plant. The facility makes transformers used in wind farms, solar parks and other renewable energy applications.
The remaining $8.8 million will be used to upgrade the existing plant and infrastructure.
Prolec said it expects construction on the new line will start in June with a targeted completion date in March.
To secure the project, LED offered Prolec GE a competitive incentives package that includes a performance-based award of $500,000 for construction, equipment and implementation of the new production line. The company is also expected to apply for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.