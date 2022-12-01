A New York investment firm has purchased an apartment complex off Siegen Lane for $39.5 million.
Hidden Oaks Owner LLC bought the Hidden Oaks at Siegen complex in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Greystone Siegen LLC of New York. The sale price comes to $126,602 per unit.
Hidden Oaks is a limited liability company set up by CLK Properties of Woodbury, New York. CLK’s portfolio includes seven Baton Rouge apartment complexes: Cypress Lake, located off Rieger Road; Tiger Pointe, south of the LSU campus; Cobblestone at Essen, near Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center; Oakleigh Apartments, on Perkins Road, near Perkins Rowe; Willow Bend Lake and Forestwood, both near the intersection of Interstate 12 and S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard; and Sherwood Acres, off of Coursey Boulevard.
Hidden Oaks, located at 10707 Industriplex Blvd. is a 312-unit complex built in the mid-1990s. Units rent for between $825 a month for a 750-square foot one-bedroom, one-bath apartment to $1,290 for a 1,505-square foot unit with four-bedrooms, two-baths.