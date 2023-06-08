A Mississippi development company has purchased the Siegen Lane TJ Ribs property for $2.5 million and plans to bring a new restaurant to the location.
Park Street Holdings LLC, a corporation headed by Burke Moran, sold the property at 6330 Siegen Lane in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The buyer was SDP LA Baton Rouge 1 LLC of Oxford, Mississippi.
SDP has the same address as The Blackburn Group, and CEO David Blackburn is listed as a manager. According to its website, the Blackburn Group is made up of seven operating companies, in fields such as commercial development, residential development, construction and land mitigation. One of the companies is Streamline Development Partners, which has worked with a number of restaurant partners, including Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill and Popeyes.
Blackburn said in an email the plan is to bring a new restaurant to the site. Joe Pegram, a partner in Streamline, said he wasn’t able to disclose the tenant yet.
Ransom Pipes and Jonathan Walker of Maestri-Murrell Commercial Real Estate represented Moran.
There are no plans to change the TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway, said Yaron Goldman, CEO of Finally Restaurant Group, Moran’s Montana-based company that owns TJ Ribs and 12 Rib & Chop House restaurants in the Mountain West. “That’s one of our flagship locations,” Goldman said.
Moran bought the Siegen Lane property in October 2008 for $2.3 million and opened TJ Ribs there shortly after. Before that, it had been a Smokey Bones barbecue restaurant.