Construction starts bright and early Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 on Correns Lane in the new D.R. Horton subdivision 'Miraval' just outside Zachary, where city officials are now saying the city is growing so fast that the infrastructure for the city and school system cannot keep up. The city-parish's Planning Commission's approval of a recent 946-home subdivision is the 'nail in the coffin' to the school system, some are saying. Several large residential developments are currently under way or planned outside the Zachary city limits, but within the Zachary school system boundaries.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The site of a proposed 946-lot subdivision near Zachary has changed hands to a Baton Rouge developer, East Baton Rouge Parish property records show.

In a deal filed Thursday, developer Arthur Lancaster purchased the roughly 346-acre site, near the intersection of La. 964 and Groom Road, for $2.75 million. Lancaster’s Trivento Development LLC bought the property from Showdown Properties LLC, represented by John C. Jackson III, and Kizer Enterprises Inc., represented by Roland Kizer.

The property is the planned site for the controversial Trivento subdivision, which was set to be built by D.R. Horton.

The exact fate of the property wasn’t clear Friday. Lancaster and D.R. Horton officials couldn’t be reached for comment on future plans for the subdivision.

Trivento was approved by the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission in January 2022 on a 5-4 vote. D.R. Horton filed the original application for the development.

Trivento Development LLC was formed in November 2022 by Lancaster, secretary of state records show.

Though it’s just west of Baker, the Trivento site is located in the Zachary school system’s boundaries. Residents and city officials have raised concerns about the area’s ability to handle influx of traffic and students from the new neighborhood, as well as other nearby housing developments.

