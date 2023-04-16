Louisiana Small Business Awards set for May 3
The 2023 Louisiana Small Business Awards will be held at 6 p.m. May 3 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. 4th St., Baton Rouge.
The event honors the small business person of the year, the U.S. Small Business Administration Champions and the recipients of the Louisiana Economic Development Entrepreneur Awards.
Admission is free, but guests must register by April 23. To register, go to smallbusinessawards2023.eventbrite.com
Local Black-owned restaurant open at LSU
TBeaux's Creole Cafe is open in Foster Hall, the first Black-owned eatery on the LSU campus.
The restaurant is owned by Melissa Anderson. Anderson has grown from being a tenant in the LSU AgCenter Food Incubator, to selling her gumbo and boudin at Tiger Stadium concession stands, to taking over a restaurant space that had been occupied by Subway.
TBeaux's earned the designation as a Louisiana Certified Creole product from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The certification goes to products representative of Creole descent that are sourced, manufactured and packaged locally.
TBeaux's is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy practice relocates to Metairie
Harch Hyperbarics has moved its practice from Marrero to a new clinic at 3409 Division St. in Metairie.
Dr. Paul Harch said the clinic has been in business for 34 years. Harch used hyperbaric oxygen therapy to treat and rehabilitate pediatric and adult neurological diseases including autism, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and stroke.
The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Beacon Behavioral Hospital opens West Bank location
Beacon Behavioral Hospital West Bank is open at 4201 Woodland Drive in New Orleans.
This is the fifth inpatient facility Beacon operates and is designed to provide short-term care to adults and seniors with acute mental health needs.
Dr. José Rodriguez, a licensed psychiatrist, is medical director for the 24-bed facility. Dr. Mike Mahoney also serves in the psychiatric department.
A referral line is open 24 hours a day at (833) 891-6080.
Butler Snow adds third Alabama office
Butler Snow, a Baton Rouge law firm, has opened an office in Huntsville, Alabama.
This is the company's third office in Alabama, joining locations in Birmingham and Montgomery. Butler Snow has added 23 attorneys and nine staff members to the office.
Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow, said Huntsville is a key market with great potential, located near the company's Birmingham and Nashville, Tennessee, offices.