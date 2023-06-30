After 20 years as executive vice president with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, John Spain is shifting to a new role with the community nonprofit.
Spain will become senior advisor to the foundation, effective Saturday. He will continue to guide existing projects, such as the push for passenger rail service between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, promoting the Baton Rouge Health District and the restoration of the LSU lakes.
“It has been an honor and privilege to work at the Foundation for the past 20 years. I have and continue to enjoy being a part of a talented and visionary team whose work has changed our city in so many positive ways,” Spain said in a statement. “I am excited that my new role will allow me to continue working on new and important civic initiatives and support BRAF as it expands its impact.”
Before joining the staff at BRAF, Spain spent 23 years with WBRZ, including a stint as station manager. He then spent 8 years with The Powell Group, a privately held Baton Rouge business.
BRAF has undergone a number of leadership shifts in recent years. John G. Davies stepped down as president and CEO in late 2021 after 33 years with the organization and was replaced by Chris Meyer.
“John’s contributions over the past two decades have been essential to the success of BRAF and our community,” Meyer said in a statement. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with John for more than a decade on expanding excellent educational opportunities to families across our community and I’m thankful for the chance to continue partnering with him as we increase opportunity for all in Baton Rouge and beyond.”
BRAF has assets of more than $745 million, according to information on its website.