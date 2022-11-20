New Spanish Town apartment complex open
A 122-unit apartment complex next to Spanish Town Park is open.
Valencia Park features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, along with a dog park, walking trails and a pool. The property is bordered by Spanish Town Road, 14th Street, Gayosa Street and 15th Street.
The affordable housing complex was developed by Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana and its subsidiary, Renaissance Neighborhood Development Corp.
Marketing firm buys Perkins Road office for $380,000
BlinkJar Media, a Baton Rouge-based marketing agency, has purchased an office on Perkins Road and plans to move its operations there by January.
The company paid $380,000 for the 2,000-square-foot building at 1284 Perkins Road. The 99-year-old building was most recently owned by JCW Creative, a marketing and branding firm. JCW moved to Government Street earlier this year.
Jared Broussard, CEO and founder of BlinkJar, said the space was perfect for his business. "Over the last several years, we've been looking for a space that represents who we are as an inbound marketing agency and, at the same time, supports our vision of growth in the future," he said in a statement.
BlinkJar Media specializes in search engine optimization, content creation, social media management, digital advertising and web design.