ElementUS Minerals, which is proposing an $850 million facility that would recycle iron and rare earth elements from the waste at a St. James Parish alumina plant, has made it to the second phase of a U.S. Department of Energy loan program.
ElementUS is seeking a $400 million loan from the energy department’s Clean Energy Financing Program. The project passed the initial phase, which included analysis of its process, business plan and anticipated carbon footprint. Several more steps must be completed before ElemtenUS gets a loan, company officials said in a press release.
“While there is certainly much more work to be done, we are extremely excited with the progress ElementUS has made with the DOE Loan Programs Office and look forward to continuing down the path of acceptance into the program,” Joe Carrabba, the company’s CEO, said in a statement.
ElementUS currently owns the rights to all the bauxite residue produced at the Atlantic Alumina refinery in Gramercy. The company also has an agreement to process bauxite residue at LAlumina’s refinery in Burnside
ElementUS would extract critical rare-earth elements from the residue at Atlantic Alumina left after bauxite is smelted to draw out the raw material used to make aluminum.
Rare-earth elements are critical in making consumer products such as batteries, magnets, smartphones and flat-screen televisions, but also industrial products such as refining catalysts, aircraft engines, electric vehicles and medical scanning equipment.
The company has said the new plant would hire 200 workers at an average annual salary of $85,000 plus benefits. Construction would support 2,200 jobs over two years.