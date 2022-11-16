The Healthy School Food Collaborative said it will spend $4.6 million to expand its Pearl River facility, a move that will create 77 jobs over the next decade.
Louisiana Economic Development said the new jobs will have an estimated average annual salary of $53,571. LED said the expansion will create 140 indirect jobs on the north shore.
The expansion will allow HSFC to reach additional markets throughout Louisiana and neighboring states with services ranging from consulting and nutrition counseling to food co-packing and meal delivery logistics.
The work will take place in three phases over five years. The first phase involves adding a commercial kitchen. The second phase will expand the cold storage and food manufacturing facilities. The final phase will add a hybrid food service incubator that will be open to companies looking to produce items in Louisiana. There will also be co-packing and co-manufacturing space.
HSFC started in New Orleans in 2016 with the mission to reduce childhood obesity by expanding access to affordable nutritious food options. The company has clients in 16 states and Washington, D.C.
The state offered HSFC an incentive package including the full services of LED FastStart. The company is also expected to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs program.