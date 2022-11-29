Construction is expected to start this week on a Starbucks Coffee shop near the massive Amazon fulfillment center.
Dorsey Development of Metairie is building the nearly 2,200 square foot coffee shop at 8871 Florida Boulevard, near the former Cortana Mall site.
Paul Dorsey said the shop is scheduled to open by July 1.
Earlier this month, Cortana Coffee LLC, which was set up Dorsey Development, bought a .8 acre tract of undeveloped land next to Raising Cane’s. The tract sold for $607,878.
Starbucks has 15 locations in Baton Rouge, including shops in several Albertsons and Target stores.
Businesses are already moving in to be near the 1,000 employees that will work at the Amazon fulfillment center when it opens next year. A Take 5 Car Wash is under construction off Florida Boulevard and Planet Fitness relocated a gym near the Florida-Airline intersection, across from the Amazon site.