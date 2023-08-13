The Louisiana Pharmacists Association recently installed its 2023-24 Board of Directors.
Kimberly Wixson, of Cottonport Corner Drug in Cottonport, is president. Scott Black, of Gulfcoast Pharmaceutical Specialty in Prairieville, is president-elect. Christie Soileau, of Soileau’s Pharmacy in New Iberia, is treasurer, and Ricky Guidry, of Apothecary Alley in Lake Charles, is immediate past president.
Regional directors for 2023-24 are:
Bayou Region, Robert Hollier, of Hollier’s Family Pharmacy in Breaux Bridge; Capital Region, Peggy Dean, of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge; Central Region, Julie W. Breithaupt, of Red River Pharmacy in Alexandria; Northeast Region, Stephen Hill, of ULM College of Pharmacy in Monroe; Orleans Region, Nancy Caddigan, of Touro Infirmary LCMC Health in New Orleans; Pontchartrain Region, Christine Foto, of Jeansonne Family Pharmacy in Madisonville; Red River Region, Emily Wiedman-Evans, of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport in Shreveport; and Southwest Region, Jonathan Landry, of Farmer’s Drugs & Gifts in Youngsville.
Directors-at-large for 2023-24 are:
Aurdie Bellard, of Bellard's Family Pharmacy in Eunice; Peggy Van, a retired pharmacist in Monroe; Michael Cockerham, of ULM College of Pharmacy in Shreveport; Kenny Wilson, of Don's Pharmasave in Marksville; Kevin LaGrange, of The Apothecary Shoppe in Lafayette; and Beverly Walker, of University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy in Monroe.
TJ Woodard, of Prescriptions to Geaux in Baton Rouge, received the Pharmacist of the Year Award from the Louisiana Pharmacist Association.
Woodard is the owner and pharmacist in charge of Prescriptions to Geaux and the pharmacist in charge for Capitol Wellness Solutions.
He earned his doctorate from the University of Louisiana Monroe College of Pharmacy and a master's in business administration from LSU.
Peggy Dean, of Woman's Hospital, received the hospital pharmacist of the year award.
Dean has been director of pharmacy at Woman’s for more than 25 years.
She earned her pharmacy degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and a master's in business administration from LSU.
Jason P. Freyou has been elected president of Plaquemine Bank and Trust Co.
Freyou has more than 35 years of banking and finance experience, most recently serving as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer of Home Bank.
He earned a bachelor's in finance from LSU and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Finance & Accounting School. He is a former commissioned officer who served in Italy with the Army Finance Corps.
Three new members have been appointed to the 35-member advisory council of the LSU Mineral Law Institute, which is based at the Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
The new members, who each began a three-year term on July 1, are:
Colleen Jarrott, of New Orleans, a partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson. She earned her law degree from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law.
Andrew D. Martin, of Shreveport, a member of Davidson, Summers. He earned his law degree from LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Paul B. Simon, of Lafayette, a member of Gordon, Arata, Montgomery, Barnett, McCollam, Duplantis & Eagan. He earned his law degree from Columbia Law School.