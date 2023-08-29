The number of jobs in Louisiana fell by 9,700 from June to July, the second month in a row the state has seen nonfarm jobs drop slightly.
There were 1,945,000 nonfarm jobs in July, according to figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, compared to 1,954,700 in June. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
At the same time, 2,419 more people were working in the state in July than the month before, bringing the total number of employed residents to 2,022,679. And the number of unemployed people dropped from 93,394 in June to 69,728, causing the statewide unemployment rate to fall from 4.4% to 3.3%.
Of the state’s nine metro areas, the only area to not see nonfarm jobs drop from June to July was Alexandria, where the number was unchanged at 63,500.
Baton Rouge saw the biggest drop in the number of jobs, falling by 3,400 to end July with 416,600 jobs. The region saw the number of construction jobs fall by 1,400 and local government jobs dropped by 1,100 month to month. The number of health care and social assistance jobs increased by 400 from June.
New Orleans was down to 563,500 jobs in July, a decrease of 2,600 nonfarm jobs. The region lost 1,200 jobs in the retail, private education and health services and local government sectors. But it did add 1,000 leisure and hospitality jobs.
Shreveport-Bossier City lost 1,200 jobs from June, with 1,100 losses coming from local government. Lake Charles lost 700 jobs, Lafayette and Houma-Thibodaux were down 400 jobs, while Monroe lost 200 and Hammond 100.
All of the metro areas saw their unemployment rates go down in July. New Orleans fell from 4.5% in June to 3.4%, Hammond decreased from 5.4% to 4.1%, Shreveport-Bossier dropped from 4.6% to 3.4%, Houma-Thibodaux saw a drop from 4.1% to 2.9%, Lafayette dropped from 4.1% to 3%, Lake Charles fell from 4.0% to 2.9% and Baton Rouge dropped from 4% to 3%.