The Sterling, a student housing apartment complex near LSU, has been sold to a Minnesota investment group for $15 million in a deal filed Wednesday in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Tailwind Group of Mankato, Minnesota, purchased the apartments from 532 Title Way LLC, which is run by Trimont Real Estate Advisors, an Atlanta firm that has an office in Dallas.
Mark Cashman, who works in the Dallas branch, represented Trimont in the deal. Michael Sather, a founding principal of Tailwind Group, represented his firm.
Trimont purchased the complex, which was previously known as Sterling Northgate, in 2020.
Tailwind Group owns student housing properties across the country in states such as Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Ohio and Minnesota, among others.
The Sterling apartments, located at 3135 Highland Road near Aster Street, touts itself as a student-oriented complex within walking distance of LSU’s campus.
Floor plans in the 98-unit complex range from two to four bedrooms with some fully furnished units available. It is a gated property with some basic utilities included in its rental rates, such as cable, internet and sewer.