SunGas Renewables, a division of GTI Energy, is considering Pineville for a $1.8 billion “green” methanol plant, Louisiana Economic Development said Wednesday.
The plant, dubbed Beaver Lake Renewable Energy, would be built at the old International Paper facility in Rapides Parish, which has been vacant since 2009. It would produce nearly 400,000 metric tons per year of “green” methanol.
The complex would create 109 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $78,000, according to LED. It would also create 390 indirect jobs and up to 1,150 construction jobs.
A front-end engineering and design, or FEED, study is planned for the site in October. SunGas Renewables is scheduled to make a final investment decision on the project by August 2024 and start construction by the end of that year. Commercial operations are slated for 2027.
Methanol is a clear chemical that is used in plastics, paints, cosmetics and fuels, according to the Methanol Institute, an industry trade association. Standard methanol is typically made using natural gas. However, “green” methanol is made from carbon dioxide and either biomass or renewable electricity, LED said.
The fuel produced at the SunGas Pineville plant would use wood fiber from local timber supplies as a biomass feedstock, according to LED. The plant would use carbon capture to offset its carbon dioxide emissions, though SunGas has yet to determine where it would sequester the carbon dioxide.
Though the project hasn’t been formalized, Danish shipping and logistics company A.P. Moller-Maersk has already signed a letter of intent with SunGas to purchase fuel from the proposed Pineville facility for its fleet of methanol-powered container vessels.
To lure the project, Louisiana forked over a $6 million performance-based grant for infrastructure improvements at the site, LED said. SunGas is also expected to apply for state tax incentives, such as Quality Jobs and the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.