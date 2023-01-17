Supply chain issues have delayed the opening of the massive Amazon fulfillment center at the former Cortana Mall site, but the company said the facility is still set to open in 2023.
The $3.8 million facility is still under construction, so Amazon does not have a firm launch date, said Steve Kelly, a spokesman for the online retailer.
“Issues with the supply chain have delayed us a little bit,” Kelly said.
When Amazon formally launched construction of the Cortana facility in June 2021, the company said it was on track to be fully operational by December 2022.
But in April 2022, Jessica Breaux, an economic development manager for Amazon, said the opening would be sometime in 2023. At the time, Breaux said work was nearly done on the exterior and work was set to begin soon on installing the hundreds of miles of conveyor systems.
The facility is nearly 90 feet tall, and the second through fifth floors will be taken up by storage, robots and conveyors, which will pluck items and transport them down to the first floor for packaging and distribution.
The openings for two other Amazon centers in Louisiana have been delayed. A Slidell delivery center that was set to open in 2022 will now open later. A Shreveport fulfillment center that was scheduled to open in September 2022 has had its opening pushed back until sometime this year, according to local media reports.
Amazon saw its business boom during the COVID pandemic, as people turned to shopping online instead of going into stores. But as shoppers returned to physical retailers and cut back on buying because of high inflation, the company saw its business dip in 2022. CEO Brian Olsavsky told the press that the company had too much space.
The company has pared back the number of warehouses, shutting down or canceling plans for 44 locations and delaying the opening of 25 sites, according to a report from MWPFL International, a logistics consulting firm that closely tracks Amazon’s activities.
Amazon still plans to hire about 1,000 people to work at the Cortana site. The company hasn’t started hiring yet; traditionally Amazon starts staffing up six to eight weeks before a fulfillment center opens.