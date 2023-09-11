Paola Alvarado wasn’t even sure she should have applied for the Inc. 5000.
Alvarado, president of CORE Boiler and Mechanical Services in Prairieville, said she gave it a shot only after a fellow member of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization, which she joined earlier this year, suggested she do it.
“And it was like, ‘Why would I do that? I’m not the kind of person who does all those kinds of things,’” Alvarado said with a laugh. “Sometimes managing the time for me is hard because I want to put my hands on everything, so that’s one more thing I’ve got to check on the list. But I said, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’”
A few months later, her industrial maintenance and construction firm earned the distinction of being the highest Louisiana business on this year’s Inc. 5000, which tracks the 5,000 fastest-growing U.S. businesses annually by revenue growth.
CORE clocked in at No. 182 after its revenue skyrocketed from roughly $250,000 in 2019 to $8.1 million in 2022 — a 2,913% jump.
“I really didn’t think I was going to be way up there until it happened,” Alvarado said.
Though it isn’t surprising given Alvarado’s years of experience — she studied industrial engineering in her native Mexico — success has come quickly for CORE. The business was founded in 2019 and is now aiming for $10 million in sales in 2023.
It wasn’t an easy climb. Alvarado started with $50,000 in capital, and her husband held a steady welding job so they could maintain income for their family. Finding a lender was a challenge, though she eventually acquired a $350,000 Small Business Administration loan.
Determined not to take on additional debt, Alvarado said she didn’t get paid the first two years CORE was in business. Payroll went to her workers.
By 2020, her husband joined her at CORE, and they moved the business from their house to a building in Gonzales. CORE relocated last year to its current Airline Highway facility in Prairieville.
Now the firm has roughly 40 workers — the total can fluctuate depending on the scale of future jobs — and its clients include LSU.
Alvarado credited her team for helping her build the business, as well as CORE’s deep relationships with its clients. She said more doors opened for her when CORE proved through its first three years it could operate safely, in accordance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.
“It was rough and it was exhausting, but we had a vision,” she said.
Alvarado sat down with The Advocate to discuss how her business has taken off. Her comments have been edited for length and clarity.
What are your primary services?
What we are known for, or kind of like our expertise, is on the boiler side, mainly focusing on the industrial boilers. We can do a big job like a retube, or it can be something where maybe they have a leak in the boiler and the boiler would go down, and we just go and do like a quick turnaround and either do a weld, replace the tubes, or whatever is needed for us to be able to get the boilers back online.
What has been the key to your success?
We don’t have many customers. When I tell this to people, they don’t believe it. We only have probably 20 customers. But the customers we have, we have been able to build a solid relationship where they call me right now and they say, "My unit is down," and they know we’re going to get it done.
Has the global energy transition affected your business?
If people will say, "OK, no more boilers, we’ll start doing something else, another way of energy," then we’ll have to be able to bring that (service) ourselves. But the way we see it, there are still customers that say, "OK, if the boiler is too old and it costs too much money to retube it," they’re still buying boilers and installing them. It’s a thing that, as far as I know, is still continuing.
What was the process like to apply for the Inc. 5000 list?
You log into the website, you put your information — what were your sales for 2019 — and then you upload your tax returns from 2019 because they want to make sure it matches what you’re reporting. Then you put your sales for 2022 and then you upload your taxes for 2022. I think the deadline to get all this done was the end of April, something like that. I was pushing my CPA — "Hey, we’ve got to get those taxes done because I need that paper so we can upload it."
What is the biggest challenge for you to maintain your success?
The biggest asset is the people. This is something you figure out with time. We have to hire for the culture, and then you can train the people for the skills. Getting the people with the culture and the right attitude and the mentality … I’d say that’s the biggest challenge. Get the culture, because if you get the culture, that’s it. It speaks for itself.
How much tougher has it been to build your business as a woman and immigrant entrepreneur?
I don’t want to sound rude, and you probably know it, but it’s all about the cliques and the people you know, the people you went to school with — that’s the circle. Me not being from here, first of all, then being a female … sometimes being able to break the barrier (is tough). Some of those men, they’re older. They have, I want to say, the ‘Macho Man’ mentality. … They deal with men. That’s what they were brought up in — the female is supposed to stay home and just keep the house and the kids. And then you come and run out and you’re trying to break that.