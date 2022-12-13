Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are SchoolMint in Lafayette and New Orleans, General Informatics in Baton Rouge, Rural Sourcing in Baton Rouge, CGI in Lafayette and GDIT in Bossier City.