Eight manufacturing and logistics companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The companies are looking to fill 79 full-time job openings, in positions such as electrician, heavy equipment mechanic and material handler.
The job fair is free and participants can register in advance or throughout the event through Brazen.
Businesses participating in the event are Hubig's Pies in New Orleans, Aquaspersions in Broussard, SafeSource Direct in Broussard, Intralox in Harahan and Hammond, S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond, Bollinger Houma Shipyard in Houma, AFCO in Alexandria and BJ Energy in Bossier City.