Tecovas opens store in Perkins Rowe
Tecovas, a premium western bootmaker based in Austin, has opened its first Louisiana retail store in Perkins Rowe.
The store carries cowboy boots, bags, apparel and accessories. Shoppers can personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases via complimentary boot shines.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Yoga Studio 90 moves to Highland Road
Yoga Studio 90 has moved to a new location at 17650 Highland Road in the Highland Centre' Shopping Center.
Yoga Studio 90 opened 12 years ago on Highlandia Drive. Owner April Hill said the new space is around the corner from the former location.
The studio offers in person and virtual classes to customers of all ages and fitness levels.
New Orleans mitigation firm acquired by Colorado company
First Onsite Property Restoration, a disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial businesses, has acquired Emergency Restoration Inc., a full-service mitigation service provider based in New Orleans.
This deal is is part of Colorado-based First Onsite’s approach to focus on the expansion of critical services.
Founded in 2003, ERI specializes in property and water damage mitigation. The company has been called upon to mitigate and restore some of New Orleans’ largest and oldest structures.
First Onsite has more than 2,300 employees operating in more than 90 locations in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
New Orleans biotech firm merges with Colorado company
Henley Ion, a New Orleans-based biotech company developing next generation technology in respiratory protection and medical devices, has merged with HGMT, a Colorado biotech startup.
The deal gives Henley Ion more than 30 issued and pending patents, benefitting the airway protection, air safety and transdermal and tissue drug delivery categories.
Henley's two initial products are a dental device that delivers full-mouth anesthesia in 4 minutes with no needles and a trauma bandage that releases antimicrobial, antiseptic and clotting agents directly into wounds. Initial trials of the dental device are scheduled for early 2023. The trauma bandage is designed for military use.