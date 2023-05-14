New Orleans gift shop acquires Luling business
Phina, a gift shop with locations in Metairie and New Orleans, has acquired The Basketry, a 28-year-old Luling business.
Jenny McGuinness, who co-owns Phina, said she has been impressed with The Basketry and its founder, Kristi Brocato.
Phina will retain all of The Basketry staff, as well as the storefront in Luling.
“We are honored that Kristi thought of us to continue The Basketry after she retires,” Phina co-owner Jessica Woodward said. “We are so excited to be able to offer the gift box service to our Phina customers for both personal and corporate gifts. We hope to continue to grow both businesses and allow them to complement each other.”
TEDxBatonRouge to hold inaugural event Sept. 14
TEDxBatonRouge will hold its inaugural event Sept. 14 in the Manship Theatre.
The event, led by Melissa Thompson and Morgan Almeida, is designed to be a celebration of homegrown ideas and an incubator for community collaboration and discussion. Event organizers are conducting a search for speakers and will focus on five or six ideas.
TEDxBatonRouge is seeking volunteers with backgrounds in communications, graphic design, event logistics and more. A volunteer application can be submitted at tedxbatonrouge.com.