An artificial turf company is considering building a $1.65 million facility in north Baton Rouge, though the project will likely be tied to whether ExxonMobil picks the Capitol Region for its next advanced plastics recycling unit.
TenCate Turf Recycling Solution LLC, a U.S. affiliate of Netherlands-based TenCate Grass, filed tax incentive applications for the project on Friday with Louisiana Economic Development. The firm wants to participate in the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
The applications say TenCate is considering a “manufacturing, fabricating, processing, recycling facility in a potential partnership with Exxon.” The project would be located at 14801 Scenic Highway, a few miles from ExxonMobil’s polyolefins plant. It is estimated to create 25 new direct jobs and 25 construction jobs.
The site has been owned by CNAK Consulting LLC since October, according to East Baton Rouge Parish assessor’s records. CNAK Consulting’s agents are Lee Herrington and Charles Dawson, per secretary of state records.
The estimated start date for the project is September. However, the LED application said the projected end date is 2050, indicating the project has an open-ended schedule for now.
Jennifer Purpera, Baton Rouge project development lead for ExxonMobil, confirmed the turf recycling plant’s Baton Rouge fate is likely tied to whether the petrochemical giant chooses its Capitol Region complex for the advanced recycling plastics facility.
In addition to producing and installing new artificial turf fields, TenCate collects the old turf it replaces, Purpera said.
“We’ve found, based on the profile, that plastic is a perfect feed for our advanced recycling units,” Purpera said. “What we’re doing is partnering with them to take their recycled artificial turf rather than (let it) go into a landfill.”
An old turf field is equivalent to roughly 100,000 plastic bottles.
ExxonMobil’s advanced plastics recycling facility would take plastic waste that cannot be mechanically recycled — or chopped up and melted into recycled plastic bottles, for example — and turn it into virtually brand new plastic materials, such as polypropylene. The advanced process focuses on film-type plastics such as shrink wrap and food bags, that are harder to break down.
A new Baton Rouge facility would complement ExxonMobil’s Baytown advanced recycling facility, which opened at the end of 2022 and can process up to 80 million pounds annually of plastic waste. ExxonMobil has a companywide goal of being able to recycle 1 billion pounds of plastic waste annually by 2026.
A final investment decision on that project, as well as a high-grade isopropyl alcohol unit and a new resin production facility, are slated for the first half of 2024, Purpera has said.