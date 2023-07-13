The Queen Baton Rouge, the city’s first land-based casino, will open to the public on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m., casino officials confirmed Thursday.
Work on an $85 million expansion of the facility, formerly known as Hollywood Casino, started in August 2021, but the project was delayed by rising construction costs and the high levels of the Mississippi River. Because the casino is close to the levee, work can't go on when the river is over a certain height.
Officials from The Queen Casino & Entertainment, the parent company of the Queen Baton Rouge, had said they hoped the revamped property would open sometime this fall.
The casino complex’s footprint will grow from 62,000 square feet to more than 100,000 square feet. About 33,000 square feet are being added to the casino atrium by turning the valet parking area into indoor space. The riverboat's more than 750 slot machines and 18 table games will be moved onto land.
The Queen will feature a DraftKings sportsbook and Lit, a dedicated smoking patio with a bar and about 100 slot machines. The casino will have five restaurants and entertainment venues: Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, 3 Woks Noodle Bar, Capitol Coffee Baton Rouge, 1717 and The Loft at 1717.
“We are thrilled to debut what will be an unmatched gaming and entertainment destination in Louisiana for sports wagering, gaming, entertainment and dining,” Terry Downey, President and CEO of The Queen Casino & Entertainment, said in a statement. “The Queen Baton Rouge ushers in a new era not just for this historic property, but for gaming and entertainment throughout the region, and we are thrilled to open our doors for our neighbors in the Baton Rouge community and the surrounding area.”
The expansion at The Queen will create about 100 new jobs. Casino officials have said about 20 people have been hired as a result of two job fairs.
Plans are to sell the current Hollywood Casino riverboat and for Viking River Cruises to use the dock for its Mississippi River voyages. Those cruises will regularly bring about 600 passengers to downtown, casino officials have said.
The Queen Casino & Entertainment is also planning a $100 million facelift for the nearby Belle of Baton Rouge.