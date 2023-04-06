Parker's Pharmacy is moving its operations into the former Regions Bank branch next door.
The locally owned pharmacy bought the building at 9590 Florida Blvd. in fall 2020, but its move has been delayed because of difficulties in obtaining building materials.
Parker's, which opened in 2016, is currently based at 9600 Florida.
