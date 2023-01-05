Genesis 360 has purchased an office building on Bluebonnet Boulevard that will be a second location for the fast growing maintenance and construction company.
The company bought the building at 8352 Bluebonnet for $1.25 million in a deal that closed late last year.
Plans are to move into the building by next month. Genesis 360 will keep its offices on Main Street.
The company made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, posting 351% revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
