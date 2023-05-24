The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Visit Baton Rouge have tapped ThreeSixtyEight, a local creative and strategic media agency, to lead its national campaign to lure more young workers to the Capital Region, the organizations announced Wednesday.
ThreeSixtyEight’s pitch was chosen out of 28 proposals from agencies across the country that applied for the nearly $1 million initiative, according to a news release.
The agency — led by CEO Kenny Nguyen, a young and ardent supporter of Baton Rouge — will build a national marketing campaign and a corresponding website.
Officials said ThreeSixtyEight was selected because of its strengths in research, web development, and media campaign strategy and management, as well as relevant experience in economic development and talent attraction initiatives. The agency worked with Louisiana Economic Development on a new website to tout the state’s film and entertainment industries.
“They showcased their creative and strategic experience working in economic development well, and to round it out, their authentic passion for Baton Rouge was evident, which we are sure will make the campaign shine,” Melissa Carter, BRAC’s senior vice president of marketing, said in a statement.
The campaign will be funded through a $955,000 grant the city-parish awarded BRAC and Visit Baton Rouge in September via American Rescue Act funds.
It aims to boost the Baton Rouge area’s population of people ages 25 to 44, which has been on the decline in recent years. Growing that sector is a key pillar of BRAC’s latest strategic plan, which was released last year.
“We are excited to get this effort rolling, combining the passion of the Visit Baton Rouge and BRAC teams along with the thought leadership of ThreeSixtyEight,” Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Jill Kidder said in a statement.
BRAC and Visit Baton Rouge issued a request for proposals in February. The organizations were looking for an agency to tout the region’s available jobs and its culture.
“Together, we will reveal the untold stories that make Baton Rouge unique and work tirelessly to showcase the vibrant opportunities Baton Rouge has to offer. We know that this work will drive our city’s future success,” Adrian Owen Jones, ThreeSixtyEight’s chief growth officer, said in a statement.