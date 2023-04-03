Georges Media Group, which publishes The Times-Picayune | The Advocate | The Acadiana Advocate, was honored by Editor & Publisher as one of "Ten News Publishers That Do It Right".
The annual list recognizes online and print publications that keep news vibrant in their communities.
Over the past 5 years, Georges Media has more than doubled in size to 385 full-time employees. Reader revenue has increased by 10.4% since 2021 and digital revenue has gone up by 379% year-to-date.
Along with the increase in revenue, in 2019 the company won a Pulitzer Prize for local reporting for "Tilting the Scales" a series on a state law that allowed for nonunanimous jury verdicts and subsequently intentional mistreatment of Black defendants.