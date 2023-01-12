Kumho Tires, a South Korean company will build a warehouse and distribution facility in Franklin that will create more than 200 jobs.
St. Mary Parish officials said the 350,000-square-foot warehouse will handle 5 million tires a year. The facility will utilize the container services at the Port of New Orleans, which is the top importer of natural rubber in the U.S.
David Hanagriff, St. Mary Parish president, said in a statement that Kumho chose the parish for the facility because the parish is home to three of the largest carbon black plants in the country. Carbon black is used to make tires more durable and safer. The two South Louisiana Community College campuses in Franklin and Morgan City were also a factor.
Officials with the Port of New Orleans said the Franklin facility will take two to four years to build.
Kumho manufactures tires used by brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai and Audi.