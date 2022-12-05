The TJ Ribs location in Prairieville has closed its doors again, and the owner of the building is marketing the space for a new restaurant, according to the real estate agent marketing the property.
The Prairieville location opened in 2017 but shut down in 2019. It reopened in 2021 after the space was renovated.
Mark Hebert, of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, confirmed that TJ Ribs shut down the Prairieville spot on Saturday. He said Finally Restaurant Group, which owns all TJ Ribs locations, struggled to keep the location afloat amid issues related to COVID-19, inflation and workforce shortages.
Hebert said the building’s owner, Giovanni Mucciacciaro, is negotiating with a potential new restaurant tenant for the location. The two sides are still ironing out details, including what equipment the tenant will need for the 7,700-square-foot space.
Hebert declined to name the potential tenant, given the ongoing negotiations.
Managers of Finally Restaurant Group could not be reached for comment Monday.