Two LSU-area apartment complexes recently sold for a combined total of $36.75 million in separate transactions.
HPI Oliver LLC bought The Oliver apartments at 4500 Burbank Drive for $21.75 million in a deal that was filed with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office last week. The seller was 4500 Burbank LLC of Los Angeles, which has the same mailing address as the private investment firm Saban Capital Group.
HPI has the same Connecticut address as Hamilton Point Investments, which owns 31 apartment complexes across the country, including The Edge at Lafayette.
The Oliver, which has 192 units, was built in the late 1990s. The complex is a mix of two- to four-bedroom units, that rent for between $385 and $715 per bed.
Tailwind Baton Rouge LLC bought The Sterling apartments at 3135 Highland for $15 million in a deal that was filed March 29 with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was 532 Title Way LLC, which has the same mailing address at Trimont Real Estate Advisors of Dallas.
Minnesota-based Tailwind has 28 student housing complexes across the U.S., but The Sterling is their first property in Louisiana.
The Sterling was built in 2003 and has 98 units and 340 beds.