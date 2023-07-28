As part of a large expansion ahead of college football season, United Airlines is adding direct flights to and from Baton Rouge for a handful of LSU football games this season.
According to a news release, United is adding direct flights to and from Baton Rouge to the following LSU football games:
- Sept. 3: Orlando, Florida for the Florida State game
- Nov. 4: Birmingham, Alabama for the Alabama game
United also plans to use larger planes to make more seats available for its flights from Baton Rouge to Memphis, Tennessee for the weekend of LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Sept. 30.
The airline will also add direct flights from Arkansas to Baton Rouge for LSU's home game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 23, as well as from Birmingham to Baton Rouge for LSU's home game against Auburn on Oct. 14.
The airline is adding 127 new direct flights as a whole for the upcoming college football season.
