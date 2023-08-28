Three people have sued Venture Global LNG, including the company’s former attorney and the widow of a former board member, over $77 million in stock options they say the liquefied natural gas exporter has refused to release to them.
In a lawsuit filed in July in Virginia federal court, Kathryn Lindquist, John Ruggirello and Paul Dillbeck accused Venture Global’s majority shareholders and co-founders, Bob Pender and Michael Sabel, of a “malicious and bad faith scheme” to prevent the trio from buying and selling stock they say they’re owed. They believe Pender and Sabel are trying to consolidate shares and boost their value before a potential public offering. Venture Global is based in Arlington, Virginia and is building a four-terminal LNG export empire along Louisiana’s Gulf of Mexico coast.
Lindquist is the widow of Terry Newendorp, a former Venture Global board member who died in March 2018 from cancer. Newendorp’s shares passed to Lindquist after his death. Ruggirello is a board member, and Dillbeck was the company’s general counsel from 2014 to 2017.
The three said their stock options — their legal right to buy shares and then potentially sell them — are worth at least $77.4 million: roughly $20.5 million for Lindquist, $35.7 million for Ruggirello and $21.2 million for Dillbeck. They said their attempts to exercise their option rights and buy the shares was blocked by Venture Global’s “compensation committee” with little to no explanation.
Those options are “infinitesimal” compared to the $12 billion worth of stock owned by Pender and Sabel, or roughly 80% of Venture Global’s total $15 billion valuation, their lawsuit said.
“Pender and Sabel are well aware that nearly $1 billion in stock options are outstanding and there is a significant risk of dilution to them personally in the event options are exercised, and Pender and Sabel are clearly acting purely in their own personal self-interest to prevent exercise, which is the epitome of bad faith,” read the lawsuit from Lindquist, Ruggirello and Dillbeck.
When asked for comment Monday, Venture Global LNG officials deferred to the company's court filings in the case.
The firm's attorneys are trying to pause proceedings for Lindquist and Ruggirello while a federal judge considers the firm’s request to kick Dillbeck’s case to arbitration. Venture Global argued Dillbeck’s 2017 separation agreement should force him to arbitration instead of federal court, and that the other two’s proceedings should be put on ice because their arguments are similar to Dillbeck’s. Lindquest, Ruggirello and Dillbeck are fighting that attempt, saying Dillbeck is not questioning his separation agreement, but his stock option deal, which doesn’t have an arbitration provision.
The trio’s fight hinges on the legality of a clause they say was inserted, without their knowledge, in paperwork that Ruggirello, Dillbeck and Newendorp were forced to sign in 2017 when Venture Global offered them new rounds of stock options. Ruggirello, Dillbeck and Newendorp all signed an initial wave of stock options in 2014, and their 10-year window to buy those shares would expire next year.
The 2017 clause said any future attempts to exercise stock options would require the approval of Venture Global’s “compensation committee,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit accuses Pender and Sabel of planning to never grant that approval. It also questions whether the committee was ever formally established or if it was a front for Pender and Sabel to deny the stock option requests.
Lindquist, Ruggirello and Dillbeck all tried to exercise their stock options at various points earlier this year only to be rejected by the compensation committee. They said other stock option holders have run into similar headwinds.
Though Venture Global’s court filings so far have largely focused on the arbitration dispute, it said it “vigorously disputes” the suit’s allegations.
“At the appropriate time, Venture Global will show that the Committee’s reasons were sound, proper, and within the bounds of its discretion as a matter of law,” read a July 31 filing from Venture Global.
This isn’t Venture Global’s first fight in a federal setting this year. Spanish energy firm Repsol has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to weigh in on its attempt to pry LNG from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass terminal amid a drawn-out commissioning phase at the Cameron Parish facility.