State regulators have pinged Venture Global LNG over dozens of air permit violations at its Calcasieu Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish, though specific penalties for any of the plant’s alleged offenses are still up in the air.
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality sent a consolidated compliance order to Venture Global LNG on June 29 outlining 139 incidents throughout 2022 in which Calcasieu Pass exceeded the hourly emissions limits of its air permits. The emissions included nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds, all of which are pollutants. Those releases were also detailed in Venture Global LNG’s semiannual air monitoring reports with DEQ.
The accidental releases could lead to fines for Calcasieu Pass, though the exact total for any penalties has yet to be determined. Any violations would incur a $27,500-per-day penalty, but the DEQ order does not outline exactly how many days Calcasieu Pass may have run afoul of its air permits.
Venture Global LNG has until the end of July to either send a written report to DEQ that outlines its corrective actions at Calcasieu Pass or to dispute the order.
Venture Global LNG officials did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
The accidental releases happened off and on throughout 2022, according to the DEQ compliance order.
The largest happened in January 2022, when the plant released about 181,000 pounds of natural gas into the atmosphere after a vent stream was incorrectly directed to a roof vent on an LNG tank. In its air monitoring reports, Venture Global LNG officials said that mistake has been corrected.
Outage issues with hot oil heaters and turbines also led to intermittent accidental releases of various pollutants throughout the year, the DEQ order said. In state filings, Venture Global LNG officials have said those issues were addressed once the plant’s energy management system was fully implemented in November.
The longest release was 212 nonconsecutive hours of carbon monoxide releases from January to June 2022. The highest rate of emissions during that period was 14.66 pounds per hour of carbon monoxide. The facility’s air permit limits carbon monoxide releases to 10.43 pounds per hour.
The largest rate identified in the DEQ order was 332.6 pounds per hour of nitrogen oxides for about two hours on April 12, 2022. Calcasieu Pass’ permit limit for nitrogen oxide emissions is 42 pounds per hour, according to the DEQ order.
For reference, the existing air permits for Calcasieu Pass allow for 459 tons per year of nitrogen oxides, 236 tons per year of particulate matter, 705 tons per year of carbon monoxide and 87 tons per year of volatile organic compounds.
The DEQ order comes after Calcasieu Pass has faced repeated “reliability challenges,” according to federal filings, over the last two years related to faulty heating equipment. Those issues have also lengthened the plant’s commissioning phase before it reaches full commercial operations.
In federal and state filings, Venture Global officials have said Calcasieu Pass’ unique design would lead to a longer commissioning phase. That extended timeline has irked Repsol, a long-term customer who has sought federal intervention to obtain the LNG it is owed. Federal regulators have yet to grant Repsol’s repeated requests for an intervention in the fight.
Venture Global LNG is also seeking to raise the emissions and flaring limits for Calcasieu Pass. State regulators have not yet weighed in on that request.
Officials from the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, who have been staunch opponents of Louisiana’s burgeoning gas export industry, said the DEQ compliance order shows Venture Global LNG is not concerned with operating Calcasieu Pass safely.
“Venture Global’s disregard for air permit regulations is so great that even LDEQ, who normally rubber stamps oil and gas projects, is taking action to bring them into compliance,” Shreyas Vasudevan, a campaign researcher with the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, said in a statement. “We’re glad to see LDEQ doing its job, but it illustrates the gravity of the situation that they’ve started to get involved and makes us wonder what else LDEQ will uncover as they dig deeper.”