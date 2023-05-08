Visit Baton Rouge wants help in coming up with a new brand for the city’s efforts to attract tourism.
A request for proposals from media companies and advertising agencies is set to go out this summer and the hope is to have a new brand in place for 2024, Jill Kidder, Visit Baton Rouge CEO told the Press Club of Baton Rouge Monday.
“This will truly be for our community,” Kidder said. “We want it to be a brand all of us are proud to share with our friends and families and groups we are a part of.”
The cost for the campaign was not disclosed.
Kidder’s appearance was tied to National Travel and Tourism Week. The Florida Street Blowhards, a local band, were on hand to provide some traditional jazz.
Visit Baton Rouge also recently took part in another study, which looked at marketing the Raising Cane’s River Center to locals and out-of-town visitors. AMG Global, the giant firm that manages the facility, spearheaded the study, with assistance from Visit Baton Rouge and the city-parish government.
The study is in the final stages and Kidder said the mayor’s office should be releasing the results “soon.” Wayne Hodes, general manager of the River Center, has said he hopes the study recommends expanding seating in the facility, which would open the door to getting bigger named entertainers because there would be more money to be had from putting on a show in Baton Rouge.
Along with the studies, Kidder talked about other efforts to boost Baton Rouge tourism. A “film trail” that will allow tourists to visit areas where TV and movie productions were shot locally is in the works, along with a new food-based campaign that should launch at the end of summer-early fall. The goal is to make this an annual event, she said.
“The culinary scene in Baton Rouge is really growing,” Kidder said.