Louisiana welcomed roughly 42 million visitors in 2022, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said Wednesday, up from the last two years but still well below pre-COVID-19 levels.
The 2022 total topped the 41 million people who visited in 2021 and the 31 million who passed through in 2020, according to data from Nungesser’s office. However, it was still short of the 53 million people who traveled here in 2019.
“The hotels weren’t back, the airlines weren’t back for the most extent, so I think we did pretty good,” Nungesser said during a speech at the Louisiana Travel Summit, a three-day travel conference hosted at the Crowne Plaza hotel by the Louisiana Travel Association and Visit Baton Rouge. NOLA.com was an event sponsor.
Nungesser, who as lieutenant governor oversees the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, spent his speech outlining plans to continue boosting visitors to Louisiana, much of which includes national and international promotion.
Louisiana will once again sponsor floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade for the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day. Nungesser on Wednesday unveiled the design for Louisiana’s float entry for 2024 Rose Bowl parade.
On the international side, Nungesser said his staff visited London earlier this year to promote Louisiana culture and food, particularly the state’s hot sauce brands, at the Waterloo train station as travelers passed through for the Wimbledon tennis tournament.
Nungesser said his office has also received a U.S. Department of Commerce grant to visit new international markets in the next three years, including India and Spain. His staff is also planning trips to Amsterdam and Paris.
Nungesser and his staffers visited Australia and New Zealand earlier this summer. At one point, they met with the New Zealand national rugby union team, also known as the All Blacks, and are trying to lure them to New Orleans for an exhibition match against the NOLA Gold Rugby squad.
“The international market is wide open for us,” Nungesser said.
Nungesser once again touted his plan for dividing the state’s museum system into three regional boards, one each for the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport areas. He said the plan should drive more regional support — in terms of both visitors and donations — for the state’s museums.
“We’re going to be at the Legislature this year to get that bill passed so we can work collectively to promote all the museums in Louisiana,” Nungesser said.
Speaking of museums, Nungesser said the Louisiana Civil Rights Museum will open Oct. 8 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The museum is part of Nungesser’s drive to promote the state’s civil rights history, much of which is now documented through the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail.