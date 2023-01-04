Brandon Landry, the former LSU basketball player who co-founded the Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant chain two decades ago in Baton Rouge, is stepping down as chief executive officer but will remain the company’s board chairman.
Landry is handing the CEO baton to Scott Taylor, who has served as Walk-On’s president and chief operating officer since 2010.
A company announcement said Landry plans to focus on other entrepreneurial opportunities after vacating the CEO post.
Landry’s plate will still be full without the CEO responsibilities at Walk-On’s. His other ventures include Smalls Sliders, a quick-service burger chain with six Louisiana locations and counting, and the Supper Club, an upscale restaurant on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge.
“Over the past 12 years, Scott and I have built a culture and team that is focused on delivering best-in-class support and results for our franchise partners,” Landry said in a statement. “He is the natural choice to assume the CEO reins as the brand enters its 20th year.”
Since Taylor joined Walk-On’s following his eight-year tenure at Florida chain Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, the Baton Rouge-based sports bar and restaurant chain began franchising in 2014 and has expanded to 75 open locations across 13 states with an average annual sales volume of $5 million. The chain expects to open another 20 restaurants in 2023.
Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees joined as a partner in 2015, and the restaurant’s roster of franchisees includes former LSU star Devin White, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and former Tampa Bay linebacker Derrick Brooks.
“It has been an honor to work alongside such a passionate founder to build this incredible brand,” Taylor said in a statement. “I look forward to leading the continued growth of our team and franchise family, and bringing the Walk-On’s experience to more guests across the country.”
Landry said in August that Walk-On’s has 200 restaurants in various stages of development, ranging anywhere from franchise negotiations to opened locations. International markets are also in play, and Landry expressed optimism that Walk-On’s could be a billion-dollar company “in a few years.”
To fuel further growth, Walk-On’s in 2020 partnered with Atlanta private equity firm 10 Point Capital for an investment, the sum of which was not disclosed. The firm has also invested in Smalls Sliders.
Landry, a former walk-on for the LSU basketball team, founded Walk-On’s in 2003 with his former teammate, Jack Warner. Landry and Warner’s business partnership in Walk-On’s ended in 2014.
Though the restaurant steadily grew in popularity and size over its first decade, Landry has said its reputation took off when its New Orleans location on Poydras Street was named ESPN’s Best Sports Bar in North America in 2012.