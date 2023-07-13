Wall Street had a strong second quarter, thanks to a job market that’s shown surprising resiliency in the wake of steadily rising interest rates. But Louisiana-based companies didn’t do so well.
The 19 publicly traded businesses in The Times-Picayune | The Advocate’s Pelican State Portfolio were down 3.58% in the second quarter and 8.52% for the 12-month period ending June 30.
In comparison, the S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was up 8.49% for the quarter and 17.57% since June 30, 2022. The Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks with an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was up 4.70% for the quarter and 10.58% for the 12-month period. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 top businesses, was up 3.49% for the quarter and 11.80% for the preceding 12 months.
"It’s startling how much worse the Louisiana market did than the overall market," said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University who tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports. "The Nasdaq had its best first half of a year in four decades."
Louisiana doesn't have the tech companies that helped power the broader markets to significant gains in the second quarter. Instead, the Pelican State Portfolio is largely made up of local bank stocks. That sector has seen a downturn in share prices because of the high-profile failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank.
First Guaranty Bank of Hammond was the biggest loser in the quarter, dropping by more than 27%. The bank was hurt by a disappointing first-quarter earnings report that showed revenue and net income down from the first quarter of 2022.
To bolster confidence in the bank, First Guaranty officials announced in late May they had bought back $10 million in stock at $14 a share. That’s well above the $11.25 price per share at the end of the quarter.
Analysts are forecasting First Guaranty to post earnings per share of $1.09 this year and $1.29 for 2024. The bank said it will release its second-quarter earnings report on July 26.
“Analysts are thinking the bank will spring back, the board thinks the bank will spring back,” Ricchiuti said. “When the next earnings are reported, the stock price could look cheap.”
The big winner in the second quarter was Amedisys. The Baton Rouge home health company saw its share price go up 24%, to close at over $91.
The increase in Amedisys' price was driven by the back-and-forth that went on involving the company's future. Option Care Health, an Illinois-based infusion company, announced in early May it had struck a deal to acquire Amedisys in an all-stock deal valued at $3.6 billion. Plans called for shareholders to get just over three shares of Option Care for every share of Amedisys they owned.
But shares of Option Care dropped by 16% after the deal was announced. And a month later, UnitedHealth made an offer to acquire Amedisys in an all-cash deal at $100 per share. After a few weeks of discussion, Amedisys agreed to a deal in which UnitedHealth would pay $101 per share, which put the sale at $3.29 billion.
Ricchiuti said it seems odd that Amedisys is trading at $10 below the share price that UnitedHealth has said it will pay. "The deal is either going to go through or somebody is going to make a higher bid," he said.
The fact that UnitedHealth was able to come in and buy Amedisys is a great lesson in personal finances, showing that cash is always attractive, he said.