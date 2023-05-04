D.P. Dough, a national chain that specializes in selling calzones near college campuses, is set to open a location near the North Gates of LSU this fall.
The restaurant will open a location at 3272 Highland Road, in a drive-thru-only space that had been occupied by Smoothie King.
D.P. Dough has about 60 locations, most near college campuses such as the University of Georgia, Clemson University and Ohio State University. The chain has two locations in New Orleans.
