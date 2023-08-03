All Star Automotive is building a used car supercenter at the intersection of Airline Highway and Coursey Boulevard. The dealership will sell luxury used cars and loaded up models of popular vehicles, said Matt McKay, owner of All Star Automotive Group.
"Used cars is a big, big market," he said. "We're going to sell luxury cars on a great corner."
There will be room for up to 350 vehicles. The property had been the home of Duplessis Cadillac and later All Star Hyundai, which recently moved further down Airline, near Woman's Hospital. The 10,000 square foot building is set to open in January and at least 15 to 20 employees will work at the dealership initially. Arkel Constructors is the general contractor.
